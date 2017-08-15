Inside Politics- Mayor Megan Barry (August 2017)

7:10 AM, Aug 15, 2017

Following the death of her son, Max, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry returned back to the duties of mayor this week. She has been thrust into the national discussion of the opioid abuse crisis on the heels of President Trump’s emergency declaration and describing what she explains is the “new normal” since her son’s passing. She joins us for a special presentation of Inside Politics tonight at 6:30p on NewsChannel 5.

