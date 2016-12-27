Inside Workforce Development (December 2016)

2:34 PM, Dec 27, 2016

Inside Workforce Development P.1

WTVF

Inside Workforce Development P.2

WTVF

Inside Workforce Development P.3

WTVF

On this episode of Inside Work Development, sponsored by The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, we talk about ways to have an education at TCAT and how to get started by finding financial assistance.  Be sure to watch to learn more.  

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video