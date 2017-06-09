Issues of Faith: Islam & Christianity

3:05 PM, Jun 9, 2017

Ben Hall sits down with Harrison Akins, a graduate research fellow in the Baker Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee, to discuss the similarities between Islam & Christianity.

Ben Hall sits down with Harrison Akins, a graduate research fellow in the Baker Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee, to discuss the similarities between Islam & Christianity.

Ben Hall sits down with Harrison Akins, a graduate research fellow in the Baker Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee, to discuss the similarities between Islam & Christianity. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video