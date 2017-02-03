Issues of Faith: Lent

12:49 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Ben Hall is joined by Fr. Gregory Hohnholt from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church to talk Lent and other traditions of the Greek Orthodox church.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video