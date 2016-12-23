Issues of Faith: Nancy Guthrie

8:38 PM, Dec 22, 2016

Issues of Faith: Nancy Guthrie Pt. 1

WTVF

Issues of Faith: Nancy Guthrie Pt. 2

WTVF

Author Nancy Guthrie joins us to talk about her new book, What Grieving People Wish You Knew About What Really Helps And What Really Hurts.

NewsChannel 5+ Video