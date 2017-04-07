Medical Monday: All About Skin

Dermatologist Dr. John Binhlam joins us answer all your questions about skin, hair and nail conditions. Medical Monday is sponsored by AdvancedHealth.

News Notes via www.webMD.com

CLINICAL DERMATOLOGY | Acne, eczema, psoriasis, rashes, and other skin conditions.

Acne

Acne is the term used to describe blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, minor lumps or any plugged pores that occur on the face or upper torso.

Eczema

Eczema is sometimes called dermatitis. It is actually a group of skin conditions that can affect you at any age.

Rosacea

A chronic skin and eye condition, rosacea’s symptoms include redness and pimples in the early stages and thickened skin and sometimes an enlarged nose in the advanced stages. People with this condition experience frequent facial flushing, accompanied by swelling or burning.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic disorder that creates itchy, red marks on the body. These areas form multi-layered “scales” that vary in severity. Psoriasis can occur at any age in both males and females. It is not contagious, though there does seem to be a hereditary connection.

Contact Dermatitis

When your skin comes in contact with an irritant and becomes inflamed, this is known as contact dermatitis. The inflammation causes a red, itchy rash that is not contagious. There are many substances that can cause the irritation, including soaps, make-up, certain metals used in jewelry, or plants like grass, weeds, poison ivy or poison oak.

Warts

Warts are the result of a virus that causes many cells to grow on the external layer of skin. They are not dangerous to your health or cancerous and usually fade away on their own over time.

Hair Loss

Most everyone loses up to 100 hairs a day, but due to the amount of hair we have on our head, this amount of hair loss shouldn’t cause alarm. However, severe hair loss,

also known as alopecia, may eventually lead to complete baldness for some men. Hair loss can happen as a result of heredity, medications or an underlying medical condition.

Nail Diseases

While nails are attached to the skin, the diseases that can affect nails are different than skin diseases. Many times nails can become infected, inflamed or deformed, which is known as onychosis.

Onychosis is inflammation of the tissue that surrounds the nail, especially in the creases where the nail attaches to the skin. The inflammation is usually the result of an infection.

To name a few, some other diseases include:

* onychocryptosis or “ingrown nails”

* onychodystrophy where the nail is deformed and discolored

* onychogryphosis where the nail thickens, develops deep ridges and turns brown.

Rashes

Rashes are when the skin has mild redness, small red bumps, and in severe cases, redness, swelling and blisters. Many rashes are caused by skin irritants and can also be classified as contact dermatitis

Lupus

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease. It takes place when your immune system tries to fight off a virus, bacterium or germ and cannot distinguish between the foreign body and healthy tissue. Instead of only attacking the foreign body, the immune system also attacks the healthy tissue. Lupus causes inflammation that can affect the skin, joints, organs and blood cells.

SURGICAL DERMATOLOGY | Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Biopsies, Mole Removal

MOHS SURGERY

A common procedure used to treat certain skin cancers and to prevent the recurrence of that cancer. This precise method of treating skin cancers allows us to surgically remove the skin cancer and immediately examine the tissue to identify any remaining cancerous tissue.

* Mohs surgery is often used when:

* certain areas of the body affected by skin cancer doesn't respond to other treatment options

* the skin cancer is affecting an area of the body that the patient wishes to keep as much of the normal tissue as possible

* the size of the skin cancer cannot be easily determined by a visual examination cancer returns to a previously treated area

* Mohs surgery is performed on an outpatient basis and requires a local anesthetic. In addition to having a higher success rate, Mohs is also recognized for its precision, making it the most aesthetic choice for skin cancer treatment.

* Recovery time depends on the size of the skin cancer. While some wounds can heal by themselves, others may require sutures, a small skin graft or in some cases, reconstructive surgery. If any discomfort should occur following this treatment, it is usually very mild and can be treated with Tylenol. While minimal bleeding is common, you should seek immediate medical attention if you experience persistent, excessive bleeding.

Mole Removal

We can excise, or cut, your mole off without the need for stitches. On smaller, not-as-deeply-rooted moles, we can use a laser to remove them. If your mole is non-cancerous, there is no need to remove it other than for aesthetic purposes. If your mole has un-even edges or you notice it is growing in size, please come in to have it biopsied. We will determine if it is cancerous and needs to be removed.

Scar Revision

The goal of scar revision surgery is to lessen the scar so that it blends in more evenly with your surrounding skin.

Nail Removal

If one of your nails has recurring fungal infections, this can cause a portion or the entire nail to die. If this happens, we can surgically remove the nail fairly quickly in the comfort of our office.

Cysts

Epidermoid cysts, or skin cysts, are bumps and/or lumps that form underneath the skin. They are “pockets” of tissue that can be filled with pus, fluid or other materials. They form from the cells that make up the external layer of the skin.

Excision of Melanoma and Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers

Melanoma is cancer of the cells in the skin that produce melanin, the pigment in your skin. This is considered the most severe type of skin cancer, but as long as it hasn’t spread, to areas such as the eyes or internal organs, it can be removed with surgery. If the melanoma is small and thin, all of it may be excised, or cut out, during the biopsy

COSMETIC DERMATOLOGY (Treat fine lines & wrinkles, broken capillaries, tissue tightening, and add volume & lift)

FILLERS

Injectable wrinkle fillers can give you a more youthful look for a fraction of what a traditional facelift costs. Most will fill hollows, lines, and wrinkles in less than 30 minutes with results that can last from 4 months to more than a year.

Injectable wrinkle fillers, unlike Botox injections that relax the muscle under a wrinkle, fill the line, crease, or area with one of several different substances. As a result, trouble spots nearly disappear.

Wrinkle fillers can also be used as "volumizers," plumping and lifting cheeks, chins, jawlines, and temples; filling out thin lips, and plumping sagging hands.

* Volbella [short term 3-4 months]

* Belotero Soft [short term 3-4 months]

* Juvederm [medium term 4-8 months]

* Juvederm Plus [medium term 4-8 months]

* Juvederm Ultra Plus [medium term 4-8 months]

* Juvederm Voluma [medium term 4-8 months]

* Restylane [medium term 4-8 months]

* Restylane Silk [short term 3-4 months]

* Restylane Lyft [medium term 4-8 months]

* Bellafill [longer term 12-60 months]

* Sculptra [longer term 12-60 months]

NEUROTOXINS used for wrinkles from facial expression and hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating)

* Botox

* Xeomin

* Dysport

COSMECEUTICALS | NUTRACEUTICALS

Medical grade skin care lines, such as Neocutis, Revision, Obagi, and Avene that contain topical antioxidants such as vitamin C & E, growth factors and brightening agents.

Oral supplements containing biotin, cysteine and shark fin for stimulation of hair growth

LIFESTYLE PRESCRIPTION MEDICINES

* Latisse for longer eyelashes

* Vaniqa for unwanted facial hair

* Propecia for male pattern hair loss

* Topical Tretinoin for photoaging of skin

* Topical Mirvaso for facial redness

INJECTIONS

* Leg veins FDA-approved detergent, Asclera

* Unwanted fat under chin FDA-approved detergent, Kybella

* Platelet-rich plasma injection: Collagen stimulation, cellular regeneration, hair growth

LASER & LIGHT-BASED DEVICES

* Low-level laser and pulsed light for home use for hair growth, stimulation of skin cellular function, hair reduction

* In-office laser and light-based devices:

o Pulsed dye laser for vascular lesions such as facial veins

o Long pulsed laser for alexandrite and Neodynium

o YAG laser for unwanted hair, brown spots, tissue tightening

o Q-switched and picosecond laser for tattoo and benign pigmented lesion removal

o Fractionated ablative and nonablative laser resurfacing for skin rejuvenation and melisma

o Intense pulsed light for reducing red and brown spots on skin

IN-OFFICE RADIOFREQUENCY (RF) DEVICES

* Fractional microneedling with RF for scar reduction and skin tightening

* In-motion RF devices for tissue tightening and fat reduction

* Stamping RF devices for tissue tightening of skin

ULTRASOUND (US) DEVICES

* Microfocused US for skin tightening and nonsurgical lifting

* Deeper-pulsed focused US for fat reduction

ADDITIONAL DEVICES AND PROCEDURES

* Cold energy devices for fat removal

* Acoustic and Vibrational Devices for improvement of cellulite

* Minimally invasive subcision of cellulite using Cellfina

* Minimally invasive placement of suture threads for collagen matrix stimulation and temporary lifting of skin

* Follicular unit hair transplantation

* Minimally invasive tumescent liposuction using dilute local anesthetic

SKIN CANCER TREATMENTS (Melanoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and precancerous lesions)

Exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays cause 90% of all skin cancers. The effect is cumulative. Each unprotected exposure increases one’s lifetime risk of developing skin cancer.

Pre-Cancerous Types

Actinic Keratosis

Dysplastic Nevus

Skin Cancer Types

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)

Melanoma

ACTINIC KERATOSIS

Actinic keratosis is the most common type of precancerous skin lesion. The more time individuals spend in the sun over the years, the greater their odds of developing one or more AKs. These lesions are more common in older people and outdoor workers, but anyone can develop these precancerous growths, just as anyone can develop skin cancer.

Treatment Options for AKs Treated early, almost all AKs can be eliminated before becoming skin cancers. Various treatments can be used effectively with little or no scarring.

* Cryosurgery – This is the most widely used treatment for AKs. It is useful when a limited number of lesions are present. It is applied with a spraying device that freezes them without requiring any cutting or anesthesia. They shrink or become crusted and fall off.

* Curettage and Desiccation – When the AK is suspected to be early cancer, the physician may take tissue for a biopsy by shaving off the top of the AK or scraping it off with a curette. The curette is used to remove the base of the lesion and bleeding is stopped with an electrocautery needle. A local anesthetic is necessary.

* Topical Medications – When there are numerous lesions, topical creams and solutions are used. They treat both visible and invisible AKs with a minimal risk of scarring compared with other therapies.

* Laser Surgery – The skin’s outer layer and variable amounts of deeper skin are removed using a carbon dioxide laser. The risks of scarring and pigment loss are slightly greater than with other techniques, and local anesthesia may be required.

* Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) – PDT can be especially useful for lesions on the face and scalp. A topical is applied to the lesion(s) at the physician’s office. The next day the patient returns and those medicated areas are activated by a strong light. This treatment selectively destroys AKs while causing minimal damage to surrounding normal tissue. Redness and swelling are common side effects of this therapy.

MELANOMA

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It is most often caused by intense, intermittent exposures to the sun especially exposures that occur before age 18. In the past two decades, as outdoor recreational activities have increased and fashions have left more skin exposed, melanoma incidence rates have more than tripled.

How to Spot a Melanoma

Most people have some brownish spots or growths. Almost all of these are normal, but growths that change noticeably in size or have irregularities in shape and color could be melanomas. It is important to check the skin from head to toe every month, staying alert for lesions that have the

“ABCD” signs of melanoma: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variability, and Diameter larger than a pencil eraser.

* Asymmetry – Most melanomas are asymmetrical: A line through the middle would not create matching halves. Common moles are round and symmetrical.

* Border Irregularity – The borders of early melanomas are often uneven and may have scalloped or notched edges. Common moles have smoother, more even borders.

* Color Variability – Varied shades of brown, tan, or black are often the first sign of melanoma. As melanomas progress, the colors red, white, and blue may appear. Common moles usually are a single shade of brown.

* Diameter – Early melanomas tend to grow larger than common moles; generally to at least the size of a pencil eraser (about 6mm, or ¼ inch, in diameter).

Preventing Skin Cancer

While AKs and skin cancers are almost always curable when detected and treated early, the surest line of defense is to prevent them in the first place. Here are some dermatologist-recommended sun-safety habits that should be part of everyone’s daily healthcare:

* Avoid unnecessary sun exposure, especially during the sun’s peak hours (10am to 4pm).

* Seek the shade

* Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and UV-blocking sunglasses.

* Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.

* Avoid tanning parlors and artificial tanning devices.

* Examine your skin from head to toe every month.

* Have a professional skin examination annually.