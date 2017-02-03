Medical Monday: PAD (Peripheral Arterial Disease)

12:31 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Carrie Sharp sits down with interventional radiologist, Dr. Dan Wunder, to discuss Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). Medical Monday is sponsored by AdvancedHealth.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top