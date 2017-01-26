Happening Around Town: Our Kids Soup Sunday

10:57 AM, Jan 26, 2017

Happening Around Town: Our Kids Soup Sunday

On today's segment, we talk to Our Kids Executive Director, Sue Fort White, about one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to tune in to learn more about Our Kids, and how they help children who have been victims of sexual abuse - and to learn more about this wonderful and tasty event.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video