Happening Around Town: Our Kids Soup Sunday

On today's segment, we talk to Our Kids Executive Director, Sue Fort White, about one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to tune in to learn more about Our Kids, and how they help children who have been victims of sexual abuse - and to learn more about this wonderful and tasty event.
On today's segment, sponsored by Fast Pace Urgent Care, we talk about a local company that started with just one clinic and now have more…
Hugh is joined by Jackson Kayak and Strike King Lures pro staffer, Joey Monteleone, to talk about the upcoming Progressive Nashville…
Dr. Pruitt takes viewer questions about health and pharmacy concerns. This show is sponsored by Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy.
Are you or someone you know a possible victim of medical malpractice? Chuck Long is joined by attorney Clint Kelly to take your calls and…
Jon Burton talks Predators with Adam Vingan of The Tennessean and Titans with Jim Wyatt from titansonline.com.
Steve Layman sits down with Mike Mularkey and behind the scenes of the American Football Coaches Association Awards.