MorningLine: Ask The Vet (February 2017)

3:03 PM, Feb 6, 2017

MorningLine: Ask The Vet

MorningLine: Ask The Vet

MorningLine: Ask The Vet

MorningLine: Ask The Vet

On this segment, sponsored by the Nashville Association of Veterinary Medicine , Ben Hall is joined by veterinarian, Allison Fields, to take your questions about your pets. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video