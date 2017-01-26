MorningLine: Immigration Concerns

10:54 AM, Jan 26, 2017

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by attorney, Elliott Ozment, to discuss President Trump's executive orders regarding immigration, and the impact will have in the immigrant communities.  

