MorningLine: National & International Politics

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 60°
On today's MorngLine, Nick Beres is joined by Lipscomb Professor, Marc Schwerdt, to talk about the latest in national and international politics.
Hugh sits down with Chris Peterson from the NWTF to talk about turkey hunting and how to get involved in your local NWTF chapter. This show…
Dermatologist Dr. John Binhlam joins us answer all your questions about skin, hair and nail conditions. Medical Monday is sponsored by…
Jon Burton discusses NFL Free Agency.
Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro…