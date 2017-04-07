MorningLine: Social Security (April 4th, 2017)

2:47 PM, Apr 7, 2017

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your questions and comments on social security.

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your questions and comments on social security.

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your questions and comments on social security.

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your questions and comments on social security.

On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your questions and comments on social security.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video