OpenLine: Body Cameras

3:33 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police.

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police.

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police.

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police.

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police.

Ben Hall sits down with representatives from the mayor's office, Sean Braisted and Lonnell Matthews, to talk about body cameras for metro police. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video