OpenLine: Elder Law January 2017 Pt. 1
OpenLine: Elder Law January 2017 Pt. 2
OpenLine: Elder Law January 2017 Pt. 3
OpenLine: Elder Law January 2017 Pt. 4
OpenLine: Elder Law January 2017 Pt. 5
Ben Hall sits down with elder law attorney, Tim Takacs, to discuss estate planning, trusts, and answer viewers' questions. This OpenLine episode is sponsored by the Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.
Jon Burton talks Nashville Predators and the end of the Titans season.
Hugh sits down with Brandon Dowdy to talk about deer hunting and buck limit laws.
Steve Layman sits down with Travis Haney from 247 Sports to talk about college football, Titans, and Nashville Predators.
