OpenLine: Gun Violence Awareness Month Pt. 1
OpenLine: Gun Violence Awareness Month Pt. 2
OpenLine: Gun Violence Awareness Month Pt. 3
OpenLine: Gun Violence Awareness Month Pt. 4
OpenLine: Gun Violence Awareness Month Pt. 5
Carrie Sharp is joined by a panel of guests, including Earl Jordan from Partners In The Struggle, and parents of murder victims, Talia Monget and Elder John T. Gassaway, to discuss and bring awareness to gun violence.
Steve Layman breaks down the Titans cold and close win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Are you or someone you know a possible victim of medical malpractice? Carrie Sharp is joined by attorney Clint Kelly to take your calls and…
Hugh is joined by AJ Williams of Sure Grip Company to talk about their versatile gun racks. Singer/songwriter Ryan "Rooster" Lee…