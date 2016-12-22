OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016

5:37 PM, Dec 22, 2016

OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016 Pt. 1

WTVF

OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016 Pt. 2

WTVF

OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016 Pt. 3

WTVF

OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016 Pt. 4

WTVF

OpenLine: Medical Malpractice December 2016 Pt. 5

WTVF

Are you or someone you know a possible victim of medical malpractice? Carrie Sharp is joined by attorney Clint Kelly to take your calls and help you determine if you might have a case. This episode of OpenLine is sponsored by The Kelly Firm.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video