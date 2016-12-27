Panorama: December 2016

11:00 AM, Dec 27, 2016

Panorama (December 2016) P.1

WTVF

Panorama (December 2016) P.2

WTVF

Panorama (December 2016) P.3

WTVF

En este episodio de Panorama de la Cámara de Comercio Latinoamericana de Tennessee, y patrocinado por Nissan, les daremos a conocer mas acerca del Nashville Workshop, en nuestro segmento de "Nuestra Ciudad". Luego en "Nuestra Gente" hablaremos con tres mujeres Latinas, dos de ellas empresarias y una dedicada a traer a la comunidad un deporte que tiene muchos beneficios y perfecto para cualquier edad. Por último, en nuestro segmento “Nuestra Salud”., patrocinado por los Hospitales HCA|TriStar, hablamos con el Dr. Jesús Eric Piña-Garza, Pediatra Neurólogo del Centennial Medical Center.

 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video