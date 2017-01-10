Plus Side of Nashville: Thistle Farms

Plus Side: Thistle Farms Pt. 1

Plus Side: Thistle Farms Pt. 2

Thistle Farms’ event coordinator Dorris Walker sits down with Tuwanda to talk about the country’s largest social enterprise led by survivors of prostitution, addiction and trafficking.

