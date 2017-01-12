Retirement Report: November 18th, 2016

Cloudy
HI: 70°
LO: 56°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
Hank Parrott offers free financial advice to help you prepare for your retirement.
Hank Parrott offers free financial advice to help you prepare for your retirement, and on today's show he is joined by attorney Russ Cook to talk about estate planning. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Brent, Pam and Chuck preview 2017 with James Grady from Out & About Nashville .
David Frederiksen is founder and CEO of PatientFocus, a healthcare billing company. They serve as an extension of the business office and…
Pete sits down with Len Van Popering, the founder of Applause Innovation Group in Nashville. He consults with business leaders on brand…
Thistle Farms’ event coordinator Dorris Walker sits down with Tuwanda to talk about the country’s largest social enterprise led…