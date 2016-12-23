SCORE on Business: Foojee December Show 2

8:35 PM, Dec 22, 2016

SCORE on Business: Foojee Dec 2 Pt. 1

WTVF

SCORE on Business: Foojee Dec 2 Pt. 2

WTVF

SCORE on Business: Foojee Dec 2 Pt. 3

WTVF

Lucas Acosta is founder and CEO of Foojee. They assist businesses and schools with running their organizations on Apple products.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video