SCORE on Business: PatientFocus

4:31 PM, Jan 11, 2017

SCORE on Business: PatientFocus Pt. 1

WTVF

SCORE on Business: PatientFocus Pt. 2

WTVF

David Frederiksen is founder and CEO of PatientFocus, a healthcare billing company. They serve as an extension of the business office and provide happier patients for the provider, more time for the billing office, and more cash for the bottom line.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video