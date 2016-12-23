SCORE on Business: Plumlee & Associates

8:35 PM, Dec 22, 2016

SCORE on Business: Plumlee & Associates

WTVF

Martin Plumlee, a Nashville native, West Point Graduate and Army veteran, is founder and president of Plumlee & Associates. They are a talent optimization firm. His team partners with client companies in finding quality executives, as well as consulting to drive improvements in long-term leadership retention.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video