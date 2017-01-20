Southern Woods & Waters: Capital Sportsman

3:30 PM, Sep 23, 2016
2:05 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SWW: Capital Sportsman Pt. 1

WTVF

SWW: Capital Sportsman Pt. 2

WTVF

SWW: Capital Sportsman Pt. 3

WTVF

SWW: Capital Sportsman Pt. 4

WTVF

SWW: Capital Sportsman Pt. 5

WTVF

Hugh is joined by Kenny Markanich with Capital Sportsman, and the Blair brothers, Dayton & Jimbo. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video