Southern Woods & Waters: Dayton Blair

7:09 PM, Aug 1, 2016
2:09 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SWW: July 29, 2016 Dayton Blair Pt. 1

WTVF

SWW: July 29, 2016 Dayton Blair Pt. 2

WTVF

SWW: July 29, 2016 Dayton Blair Pt. 3

WTVF

SWW: July 29, 2016 Dayton Blair Pt. 4

WTVF

SWW: July 29, 2016 Dayton Blair Pt. 5

WTVF

Hugh sits down with Dayton Blair to talk fishing, and Joy makes a delicious Peach Upside Down Cake. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video