5:28 PM, Jan 29, 2016
Southern Woods & Waters: ExpoSouth

Hugh is joined by Josh Lovell and Billy Starnes from ExpoSouth to talk about the upcoming Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo. For tickets and information, visit /www.tnboatexpo.com. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

