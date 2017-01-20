Southern Woods & Waters: Fishing Clubs

3:32 PM, Dec 2, 2016
2:02 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SWW: Bass Clubs Pt. 1

SWW: Bass Clubs Pt. 2

SWW: Bass Clubs Pt. 3

SWW: Bass Clubs Pt. 4

SWW: Bass Clubs Pt. 5

Hugh is joined by Robert White from Nashville Bass Masters and Bobby Parker and Chris Fondren from Music City Bass Anglers to talk about the decline in fishing club memberships. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

