Southern Woods & Waters: Hunting & Fishing Products

12:11 PM, Jan 13, 2017

SWW: Fishing and Hunting Pt. 1

WTVF

SWW: Fishing and Hunting Pt. 2

WTVF

SWW: Fishing and Hunting Pt. 3

WTVF

SWW: Fishing and Hunting Pt. 4

WTVF

SWW: Fishing and Hunting Pt. 5

WTVF

From hunting cameras and deer feed to bass boats, Hugh discusses it all with David McMurray from Nashville Marine, Jeremy Tate with Deer:30, and James Jones from Snyper Hunting Products.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

