Southern Woods & Waters: Nashville Boat & Sportshow

1:58 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SWW: Joey Monteleone Pt. 1

WTVF

SWW: Joey Monteleone Pt. 2

WTVF

SWW: Joey Monteleone Pt. 3

WTVF

SWW: Joey Monteleone Pt. 4

WTVF

SWW: Joey Monteleone Pt. 5

WTVF

Hugh is joined by Jackson Kayak and Strike King Lures pro staffer, Joey Monteleone, to talk about the upcoming Progressive Nashville Boat & Sportshow. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video