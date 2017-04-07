Southern Woods & Waters: NWTF

4:18 PM, Apr 7, 2017

southern woods and waters,plus,wtvf,hunting,fishing,turkey

southern woods and waters,plus,wtvf,hunting,fishing,turkey

southern woods and waters,plus,wtvf,hunting,fishing,turkey

southern woods and waters,plus,wtvf,hunting,fishing,turkey

southern woods and waters,plus,wtvf,hunting,fishing,turkey

Hugh sits down with Chris Peterson from the NWTF to talk about turkey hunting and how to get involved in your local NWTF chapter. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video