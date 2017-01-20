Southern Woods & Waters: Shriners & Duramatz

11:00 PM, May 5, 2016
2:11 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SWW: Shriners & Duramatz Pt. 1

WTVF

SWW: Shriners & Duramatz Pt. 2

WTVF

SWW: Shriners & Duramatz Pt. 3

WTVF

SWW: Shriners & Duramatz Pt. 4

WTVF

SWW: Shriners & Duramatz Pt. 5

WTVF

Hugh sits down with Jeff Head and Dennis Belford with the Al Menah Shriners to talk about an upcoming fishing tournament. He also talks about custom boat mats with Jim Brewer from Duramatz. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video