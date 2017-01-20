Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts

2:39 PM, Feb 5, 2016
2:13 PM, Jan 20, 2017

Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts Pt. 1

WTVF

Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts Pt. 2

WTVF

Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts Pt. 3

WTVF

Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts Pt. 4

WTVF

Southern Woods & Waters: Tackle Experts Pt. 5

WTVF

Hugh sits down with Kevin Baxter from Tackle Experts and local fisherman, Scott Morris to check out the latest and greatest in fishing gear and baits. This show is sponsored by Hugh McNaughten.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video