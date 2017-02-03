SportsLine: February 1, 2017

12:55 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Jon Burton talks Super Bowl LI with Jonathan Hutton from 104.5 The Zone and National Signing Day with Steve Layman. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video