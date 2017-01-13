SportsLine: January 11, 2017

6:25 PM, Jan 12, 2017
4 hours ago

SportsLine: January 11, 2017 Pt. 1

WTVF

SportsLine: January 11, 2017 Pt. 2

WTVF

SportsLine: January 11, 2017 Pt. 3

WTVF

SportsLine: January 11, 2017 Pt. 4

WTVF

SportsLine: January 11, 2017 Pt. 5

WTVF

Jon Burton talks Titans and Predators with sports insider, John Glennon.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video