SportsLine: January 17, 2017

1:45 PM, Jan 20, 2017

SportsLine: January 17, 2017 Pt. 1

WTVF

SportsLine: January 17, 2017 Pt. 2

WTVF

SportsLine: January 17, 2017 Pt. 3

WTVF

SportsLine: January 17, 2017 Pt. 4

WTVF

SportsLine: January 17, 2017 Pt. 5

WTVF

Steve Layman sits down with Mike Mularkey and behind the scenes of the American Football Coaches Association Awards. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video