SportsLine: June 7, 2017

1:58 PM, Jun 9, 2017

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Layman takes us behind the scenes as the Predators prepare for Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video