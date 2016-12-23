Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

6:10 PM, Dec 22, 2016

Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pt. 1

WTVF

Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pt. 2

WTVF

Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pt. 3

WTVF

Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pt. 4

WTVF

Titans Talk: Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Pt. 5

WTVF

Steve Layman breaks down the Titans cold and close win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video