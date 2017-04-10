Urban Outlook: Our Kids

Did you know that national statistics reveal that 1 in 10 children will experience some form of sexual abuse by age 18? Unfortunately, this is something many families in Middle Tennessee experience. On today's show, April Eaton is joined by Sue Fort White and Jill Howlett, with Our Kids, to discuss prevention, and what to do if you suspect a child might be in danger. We also talk about the services provided by Our Kids. Be sure to watch to learn more.