Alabama OC Kiffin Leaving Before National Title Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Lane Kiffin isn't sticking around to run Alabama's offense in the national championship game.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday that Kiffin will leave to focus on his new job as Florida Atlantic's head coach. Incoming offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will replace him for the Jan. 9 game against Clemson in Tampa, Florida.
Saban says he and Kiffin spoke following the semifinal game against Washington. He said with the time demands of handling both jobs, "we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU."
Kiffin says it "was a very difficult decision, but it's a decision made in the best interests of the program."
The Titans cleaned out their lockers and left the facility for the last time this season on Monday, heading into the offseason as a hungry group.
Duke says men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will be taking a medical leave after surgery on his lower back, the university announced…
The fact that Titans running back DeMarco captured the AFC's rushing title on Sunday became all the more impressive when he revealed…
It's all over until next season for the Titans, who completed their season with a 24-17 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
A concussion that sidelined quarterback Tom Savage could have the biggest impact coming out of the Houston Texans' 24-17 loss at Tennessee on…