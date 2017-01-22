Middle Tennessee Rolls FAU 87-57 For 7th Straight Win

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Giddy Potts made 7 of 11 field goals to total 17 points as Middle Tennessee picked up its seventh-straight win, drubbing Florida Atlantic 87-57 on Saturday night.

Potts drilled 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and had three steals. JaCorey Williams and Reggie Upshaw added 14 apiece for Middle Tennessee (17-3, 7-0 Conference USA) which had four players in double figures. Williams had three steals and three assists while Upshaw grabbed five rebounds.

The Blue Raiders, who remain atop the conference standings, never trailed, jumping out to a 21-9 lead midway to take a 45-21 lead into the locker room. FAU could never close the gap in the second period.

The Blue Raiders shot 36 of 64 (56 percent) from the floor while limiting Florida Atlantic to 22-of-62 (36 percent) shooting.

Frank Booker nailed 5 of 11 from long range to lead the Owls (5-13, 1-6) with 22.