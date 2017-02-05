Tennessee State Beats Austin Peay 70-66

Current
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Darreon Reddick scored 19 points, Christian Mekowulu added 12 with nine rebounds, and Tennessee State held off Austin Peay to win 70-66 on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.
Christian Mekowulu scored 12 points and Ken'Darrius Hamilton had 10 points for the Tigers (14-10, 5-6 Ohio Valley), who outrebounded the Governors 36-23 and led 34-31 at halftime.
Austin Peay rallied to an 11-point second-half lead, but Armani Chaney's jumper sparked a 16-0 Tigers' run capped by Delano Spencer's 3-pointer and Tennessee State led 63-55 with 2:39 left after Austin Peay went scoreless for 8:01.
The Governors closed to 66-65 on John Murry's layup with five seconds left, but Reddick hit a pair from the line and the Tigers led 68-65. Josh Robinson made one of two for Austin Peay, but the Governors got no closer. Hamilton iced it with a pair for Tennessee State.
Murry scored 20 points, Kenny Jones had 17, and Josh Robinson 13 with four assists for Austin Peay (8-17, 4-7).
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.