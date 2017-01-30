Tennessee Beats Kansas State 70-58 For Third Straight Win

Mostly cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 30°
HI: 59°
LO: 39°
HI: 56°
LO: 36°
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Grant Williams scored 17 points Saturday as Tennessee defeated Kansas State 70-58 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the Volunteers' third consecutive victory.
Tennessee's young roster built on the momentum it had established Tuesday in an 82-80 upset of No. 4 Kentucky. The Vols (12-9) start three freshmen, one sophomore and one senior.
Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Robert Hubbs III added 10 as Tennessee never trailed and led by as many as 19.
Barry Brown scored 15 of his 17 points for Kansas State, which lost its second straight. Wesley Iwundu had 14 and Kamau Stokes added 11 for the Wildcats (15-6).
This marked the second time in the last three seasons that Tennessee and Kansas State have met in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee beat Kansas State 65-64 in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2014.
A large group rallied outside the offices of Senator Bob Corker and Senator Lamar Alexander in Nashville in opposition to President Donald…
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit on Wallace Road.
An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.
Police confirmed one person was killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison. Officials said it's believed the…
The recently signed executive action to temporarily ban immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days has sparked…
Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced…
A truck caught on fire on Interstate 24 causing some traffic issues.
Roger Federer toes the baseline with the Australian Open title on his racquet. Three hours and 36 minutes into another fantastic men's Grand…
A Chapmansboro man has been arrested in the murder of the man he worked for.