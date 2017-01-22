Fisher-Davis Scores 19, Vanderbilt Tops No. 19 Florida 68-66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, Nolan Cressler came up big in the final minute and Vanderbilt upset No. 19 Florida 68-66 on Saturday, giving coach Bryce Drew a signature victory in his first season.

The Commodores used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to take a seven-point lead and held on down the stretch in a game that featured six lead changes in the final 5 minutes. They ended a four-game losing streak.

Fisher-Davis had the go-ahead basket, a driving bank shot in the lane that put the Commodores (9-10, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) up 64-63. They held on from there, thanks to Florida's free throw woes. John Egbunu missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and then Kasey Hill missed another from the charity stripe with 1:04 remaining.

The Gators (14-5, 5-2) have dropped two in a row and likely will fall out of the AP Top 25 poll Monday. It was their first loss in five home games this season.