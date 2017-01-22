Luke Bryan To Sing Super Bowl LI National Anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country music singer Luke Bryan has been selected to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI.

The superstar will sing during pregame festivities at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5.

Annually, the Super Bowl has been the most-watched program on television.

Reports stated Bryan’s performance will be his first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.

The country star has been a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year. He has also hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years.

His first album debuted in 2007, and he’s had 17 singles at No. 1, selling nearly eight million albums.

Other performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem include Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, and Garth Brooks.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, actor Kriston Lee Pumphrey has been selected to perform the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

The halftime show performance will be headlined by Lady Gaga.