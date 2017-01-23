Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

Cloudy
HI: 48°
LO: 41°
HI: 58°
LO: 36°
HI: 64°
LO: 47°
Luke Bryan performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI.
Bryan follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl and is the halftime show performer at this year's event.
The Super Bowl will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Actor Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful" in American Sign Language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.
A New England Patriots fan might have gone too far in helping his team win.
Luke Bryan follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl and is the halftime show performer…
Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third, and the Nashville Predators rallied from two goals down to beat the…
New people move to Middle Tennessee every day, and with them, they bring allegiances to different NFL teams.
Malcolm Drumwright scored 20 points and Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 86-79 on Saturday night.
Giddy Potts made 7 of 11 field goals to total 17 points as Middle Tennessee picked up its seventh-straight win, drubbing Florida Atlantic…