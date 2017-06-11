2-Year-Old Battling Cancer Visited By Fisher, Josi

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Two Predators players made a special trip to visit a young boy battling cancer.

At age two, Trip Phinney, of Murfreesboro, has been continuing his battle against Rhabdomyosarcoma. The young boy has been placed on oxygen, and his family said “his little body is fighting so hard, it just needs some extra help. We are not sure how many days our little warrior has.”

Not long after arriving back in Nashville from game 5 in Pittsburgh, Preds players Mike Fisher and Roman Josi paid little Trip a special visit.

With them they brought signed hockey sticks and a puck. Trip’s family said he was able to make new friends in Fisher and Josi.

On Saturday, Trip’s family posted on his Youcaring page that they have been preparing for the expense of Trip’s funeral. The post read:

“Well terrible news lady's and gents.... We were just told by a doctor that trip may only have days left... Thank you for all of your love and support, but now we have a funeral to pay for... :(“

Trip has been described as a lovable little boy who is an amazing older brother. They said he loves dinosaurs, cars, Pokemon, racing, animals, and all sports.

To learn more about Team Trip, visit their Facebook page by clicking here. You can also help the family with donations by clicking here.