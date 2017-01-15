Forsberg, McLeod Help Predators Rally For 3-2 Win Over Avs

DENVER (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Forsberg lined in a shot shortly after corralling a faceoff. Mike Fisher had tied up the game about 3 minutes earlier on a breakaway.

Gabriel Landeskog and Francois Beauchemin scored for the struggling Avalanche, who have lost 12 of their past 13 home games.

McLeod made quite a debut against his former team a day after being acquired in a trade with Nashville.

McLeod, who was honored with a video tribute in the first period, did what the gritty forward does best -- fight. He squared off with Jarome Iginla in a second-period bout that pretty much ended in a draw.