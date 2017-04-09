Jets Beat Predators 2-1, End Season On 7-Game Winning Streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Winnipeg Jets to their franchise-record seventh straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

With Joel Armia in the penalty box for tripping, Mark Scheifele carried the puck up the center of the ice, waited for Wheeler to get near the net and then sent him a pass he used for a low backhander past Pekka Rinne. It was Wheeler's 26th goal.

Winnipeg was already eliminated from the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons since relocating from Atlanta, but ended the season in record-breaking form for the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

Kyle Connor, playing in his first NHL game since Nov. 29, also scored for Winnipeg. Ryan Ellis had a short-handed goal for Nashville.