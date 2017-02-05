Mrazek, Green Lead Red Wings Past Predators 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Petr Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for Nashville, which has lost two of three.

Mrazek is 5-0-0 in his career against Nashville. He made nine saves in the first, 16 in the second and 17 in the third to record his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He has been the goaltender of record in both of Detroit's wins over the Predators this season. The first came in Detroit on Oct. 21, in which several Predators could not finish the game due to a bout of food poisoning.

Green scored with 1:30 left in the opening period.