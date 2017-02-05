Mrazek, Green Lead Red Wings Past Predators 1-0

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Petr Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.
Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for Nashville, which has lost two of three.
Mrazek is 5-0-0 in his career against Nashville. He made nine saves in the first, 16 in the second and 17 in the third to record his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He has been the goaltender of record in both of Detroit's wins over the Predators this season. The first came in Detroit on Oct. 21, in which several Predators could not finish the game due to a bout of food poisoning.
Green scored with 1:30 left in the opening period.
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.