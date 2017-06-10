New Video Of Rex Ryan Bar Incident Emerges

(WKBW) - Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, along with former Bills assistant -- and his brother Rob -- made headlines last weekend after a video was found of the brothers getting into an incident at a Nashville bar.

Since that time, the man that the video shows in the altercation with Rex and Rob Ryan officially accused the former Bills head coach of assault in his statement to police. On Friday, a new video -- from TMZ Sports -- has emerged from inside the establishment, and it shows Rex Ryan appearing to scream at the man and what looks to be Rob Ryan's arm pushing the man back. The video in full: