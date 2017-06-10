New Video Of Rex Ryan Bar Incident Emerges

Joe Buscaglia
3:27 PM, Jun 9, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Rex Ryan of the Buffalo Bills during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field on December 11, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBW) - Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, along with former Bills assistant -- and his brother Rob -- made headlines last weekend after a video was found of the brothers getting into an incident at a Nashville bar.

Since that time, the man that the video shows in the altercation with Rex and Rob Ryan officially accused the former Bills head coach of assault in his statement to police. On Friday, a new video -- from TMZ Sports -- has emerged from inside the establishment, and it shows Rex Ryan appearing to scream at the man and what looks to be Rob Ryan's arm pushing the man back. The video in full:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports