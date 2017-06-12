Season Comes To Heartbreaking End For Preds Fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It seemed as though even Mother Nature was on our side, providing Nashville with a brilliant blue and gold sunset on Sunday night but it was only a foreshadowing of the beginning of the end of what's seemed like a dream.

New York may be the city that never sleeps, for the last 60 days though we have been sleepless in Smashville.

Read More: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0, Repeat As Stanley Cup Champs

The Predators first time in the Stanley Cup final has seen like an improbable, impossible push for perfection. It was not to be though, not this year at least.

One goal by the Pittsburgh Penguins sealed the Predators fate. One goal, collectively broke a city's heart.

"It's just hard to see them lose," 14-year-old Lauren Monell said with tears streaming down her face.

It seems strange. Probably because we thought it would never end. How could a season that has brought this city so much joy and pride leave us feeling so empty?

"It was hard to see and it was hard to see that our goal got taken away," Lauren added as she left Bridgestone arena.

But what a ride. What a season. What a city.

Even if things didn't go the Predator's Way.